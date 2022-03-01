eHealth slides 21% after earnings miss, revenue outlook below consensus
Mar. 01, 2022 12:00 PM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- eHealth (EHTH -20.9%) fell sharply after the health insurance broker reported miss on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results with revenue guidance below consensus.
- Revenue of $243.5M (-17.0% Y/Y) misses consensus by $8.26M. The decline is linked to the impact of company's enrollment quality initiatives on telephonic conversion rates
- By segment: Medicare Revenue was $230.58M; and Individual Family and Small Business revenue of $12.93M.
- Medicare Advantage constrained life-time values increased 7% Y/Y. Medicare Advantage approved members declined 18% Y/Y.
- Total commission revenue for quarter decreased 15% Y/Y to $217.05M due to a $27M decrease in Medicare segment commission revenue and a $10.1M decrease in Individual, Family and Small Business segment commission revenue, report.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $28.2M, compared to $86.7M a year ago.
- GAAP EPS of -$1.45 misses by $1.94.
- Estimated Medicare Advantage membership and total Medicare membership as of December 31, 2021 grew 19% Y/Y and 10% Y/Y, respectively.
- Net cash used in operating activities of $102.30M during the quarter.
- On Feb. 28, 2022, the company has entered into a new term loan credit agreement with Blue Torch Finance LLC and other lenders, which provided with a $70M term loan. In connection with this agreement, eHealth terminated its credit agreement with Royal Bank of Canada and other lenders.
- FY 2022 Guidance: The company expects its revenue to be in the range of $448M to $470M vs. consensus of $592.14M.
- GAAP net loss is expected to be in the range of $147M to $124M
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $(64.0)M to $(37.0)M
- Total cash outflow, excluding the impact of the company's $70M term loan and associated costs, is expected to be in the range of $140M to $120M.