Eli Lilly's Jardiance provides benefit for acute heart failure patients
Mar. 01, 2022 12:07 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly's (LLY -1.7%) type 2 diabetes medication Jardiance (empagliflozin) provides clinical benefit to heart failure patients in terms of all-cause mortality, frequency of heart failure events, and time to first heart failure event and symptoms, according to a phase 3 trial.
- Patients hospitalized with acute heart failure were 36% more likely to experience a clinical benefit over 90 days if started on Jardiance following stabilization and prior to discharge compared to placebo.
- Jardiance improved the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire total symptom score (KCCQ-TSS) from baseline to day 90 by an average of 4.5 points compared to placebo.
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Khen Elazar views Lilly (LLY -1.7%) as a hold.