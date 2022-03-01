Box Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.6M (+14.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BOX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.