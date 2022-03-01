American Eagle Outfitters Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.51B (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AEO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.