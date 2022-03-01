Zuora Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.36M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZUO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.