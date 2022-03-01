Barclays analyst Anthony Powell downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Underweight from Overweight as the analyst's thesis that the hotel REIT would achieve better external growth than its peers isn't playing out.

Sunstone (SHO) is sliding 5.1% in midday trading on Tuesday, as hotel REIT stocks exhibit weakness overall. Services Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) falls 5.6%, Host Hotels (NASDAQ:HST) -4.6%, Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) -2.7%.

Powell had upgraded the stock in March 2020 as the company reduced leverage going into the pandemic downturn, "and we expected SHO would be in a better position to return to hotel acquisitions than peers once the recovery began," he wrote.

Due to a number of factors, including the flexibility given to all hotel REITs by banks, a number of other hotel REITs have been as active or more active than Sunstone (SHO) in acquisitions, Powell said.

"SHO has actually been a net seller in terms of number of hotels, and there remains uncertainty around how the portfolio will look six to 12 months from now, making it difficult to assess how it will perform on a relative basis," he said. Also there's uncertainty over the CEO vacancy and overall strategy, he added.

SA's Quant rating is Sell, and the average Wall Street rating is Hold.

Last week, Sunstone (SHO) suspended its quarterly dividends as Q4 results trailed consensus estimates.