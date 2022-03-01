Turtle Beach Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-72.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $108.2M (-18.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.