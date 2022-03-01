Pantera Capital invests in South African crypto exchange VALR.com - Bloomberg
Mar. 01, 2022 12:19 PM ETCOIN, BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to expand its global footprint, digital asset-focused hedge fund Pantera Capital backed South African cryptocurrency exchange VALR.com in its most recent funding round, the company told Bloomberg Tuesday.
- Founded in 2018, VALR.com facilitates $7.5B worth of annual trades in more than 60 cryptos, such as bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD).
- The Johannesburg-based crypto exchange raised $50M, valuing the company at $240M, VALR.com CEO Farzam Ehsani told Bloomberg. The proceeds will be used to expand operations in Africa and India, he added.
- Some other investors that participated in VALR.com's funding round included Coinbase Ventures, Coinbase's (NASDAQ:COIN) venture capital arm, Alameda Research and CMT Digital.
- Previously, (Dec. 10, 2021) South Africa planned to reveal crypto rules this year.