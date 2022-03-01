Abercrombie & Fitch Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 12:22 PM ETAbercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.27 (-15.3% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.18B (+5.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANF has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- Last week, SA contributor Beulah Meriam K wrote "Abercrombie & Fitch: How Digital Sales And Store Fleet Optimization Are Effecting A Transformation", rating the stock Hold.