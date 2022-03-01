Dine Brands Global Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 12:27 PM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.27 (+225.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $236.67M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DIN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.