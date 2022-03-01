Amneal Pharmaceuticals Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 01, 2022 12:29 PM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 2, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.20 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $533.41M (+4.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMRX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.