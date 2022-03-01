International Seaways Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Mar. 2, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.38 (+26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $99.84M (+76.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, INSW has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • SA contributor J Mintzmyer in a recent podcast spoke to INSW CEO Lois Zabrocky and CFO Jeff Pribot, where they discussed the recovery in the tanker market. At the time, Mintzmyer rated the stock Buy.
