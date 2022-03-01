TotalEnergies (TTE -2.3%) said it will no longer provide capital for new projects in Russia, but made no mention of potentially divesting from Russia after BP, Shell and Equinor acted decisively in withdrawing from the country in recent days.

The company has operations in Russia representing ~$1.5B, or 5%, of its total cash flow, as it owns 19.4% of Russian natural gas producer Novatek, a 20% interest in the Yamal LNG project, Russia's biggest producer of liquefied natural gas, and ~10% in the Arctic LNG 2 project.

"TotalEnergies supports the scope and strength of the sanctions put in place by Europe and will implement them regardless of the consequences (currently being assessed) on its activities in Russia," the company said, adding that it may send fuel to Ukraine authorities and aid to Ukrainian refugees in Europe.

The French government is in discussions with the company about its Russian operations, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, but so far has left it to the company to assess the situation in Russia.

TotalEnergies shares have plunged to YTD lows on concerns over its large exposure to Russia.