Will Snowflake's strong core business and expansion opportunities take Q4 Earnings higher?
Mar. 01, 2022 1:13 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $373.6M (+96.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- For Q4, the company indicated product revenue of $345 - $350M (+94 to 96% Y.Y); operating income of 1%.
- Gaining customers like Allianz, BlackRock, Capital One, New York Stock Exchange and Western Union are likely to benefir Snowflake's earnings.
- Utilizing TipRanks' new online tool, Snowflake's overall projected visits to the website increased in Q4; total projected worldwide visits to snowflake.com increased by 9.5% sequentially.
- Ahead of its earnings, Cowen reaffirmed its outperform rating however cut its price target as the sector is seeing lower earnings multiples, but Snowflake still deserves a "high premium" given its growth and margin profile.
- In early February, Morgan Stanley upgraded the company noting its core business is "outperforming," while adding its expansion opportunities are "gaining steam."
- Out of the total 29 Wall Street Analysts, 15 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating while Buy and Hold rating stands at 6 and 8 respectively.
- SA Contributor JR Research recently assigned a Buy rating and indicated that the stock dropped back again to its Buy Zone; YTD, the stock lost 21.6%.
