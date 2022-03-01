Will Snowflake's strong core business and expansion opportunities take Q4 Earnings higher?

Mar. 01, 2022 1:13 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $373.6M (+96.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 23 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward.
  • For Q4, the company indicated product revenue of $345 - $350M (+94 to 96% Y.Y); operating income of 1%.
  • Gaining customers like Allianz, BlackRock, Capital One, New York Stock Exchange and Western Union are likely to benefir Snowflake's earnings.
  • Utilizing TipRanks' new online tool, Snowflake's overall projected visits to the website increased in Q4; total projected worldwide visits to snowflake.com increased by 9.5% sequentially.
  • Ahead of its earnings, Cowen reaffirmed its outperform rating however cut its price target as the sector is seeing lower earnings multiples, but Snowflake still deserves a "high premium" given its growth and margin profile.
  • In early February, Morgan Stanley upgraded the company noting its core business is "outperforming," while adding its expansion opportunities are "gaining steam."
  • Out of the total 29 Wall Street Analysts, 15 analysts have assigned a Strong Buy rating while Buy and Hold rating stands at 6 and 8 respectively.
  • SA Contributor JR Research recently assigned a Buy rating and indicated that the stock dropped back again to its Buy Zone; YTD, the stock lost 21.6%.
  • Another contributor, Julian Lin analyzes that how much higher will the Snowflake stock be in 10 years?
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.