Can ChargePoint close FY21 with strong revenues?

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (vs. -$5.29 in Q421) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.13M (+79.6% Y/Y). Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 1 downward.

ChargePoint's revenue was up 79% in Q3, beating analyst estimates. Networked charging revenue for the quarter grew 111% to $47.5M and subscription revenue rose 24% to $13.4M.

At the time, the firm guided to a Q4 revenue of $73M to $78M and full-year revenue of $235M to $240M. The mixed Q3 earnings report triggered a -3.67% dip a day later, but Oppenheimer reiterated a positive outlook, suggesting "strong growth across market segments but are especially encouraged by fleet billings growth of 69% sequentially."

ChargePoint CEO Pasquale Romano also noted that losses have continued because the company remains "in investment mode" and will reach profitability "in time," as it continues to drive revenue growth and improve margins.

More recently, J.P. Morgan issued an upgrade the stock rating to "Overweight," noting "ChargePoint is a clear leader in the North American commercial Level 2 market with increasing emerging growth opportunities in DCFC in North America and in L2/DCFC in Europe."

J.P. Morgan expects "significant growth over the next 5-10 years, with revenues outpacing the growth range of EVs in the US and Europe driven by new opportunities in commercial and fleet operations. The company’s software and services business provides ChargePoint an attractive recurring revenue model."