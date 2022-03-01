Pernod Ricard to acquire majority stake in Château Sainte Marguerite rosé
Mar. 01, 2022 1:21 PM ETPernod Ricard SA (PDRDF)PRNDYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) will acquire a majority shareholding in Château Sainte Marguerite, Cru Classé Côtes-de-Provence rosé since 1955.
- Owned by the Fayard family since 1977, Château Sainte Marguerite has established itself as a gold standard within the Côtes-de-Provence appellation with its Super Premium and Ultra Premium categories.
- Château Sainte Marguerite's wines will complete PDRDF's luxury portfolio, alongside its Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes.
- Château Sainte Marguerite will continue to operate with its current teams led by Olivier Fayard. Cyril Claquin, deputy managing director, will be responsible for the integration and strategy of the brand within PDRDF's international network.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming months.