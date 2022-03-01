Bayer posts Q4 earnings beat; guides for higher earnings, sales in 2022

Mar. 01, 2022

Bayer AG To Produce CureVac COVID-19 Vaccine

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.2%) reported Q4 net profit of €1.16B ($1.3B), up from €308M in the year-earlier quarter and beating analyst expectations of €731M, while guiding for increased earnings and sales in 2022.

Q4 EBITDA came in roughly flat compared to a year ago at €2.4B, edging €2.32B consensus estimate, while revenues rose 11% Y/Y to €11.12B from €10B in Q4 2020, beating consensus expectations of €10.47B.

Bayer said sales in its agricultural crop science division rose 11% Y/Y to €4.69B, with growth spread across all regions, while sales of prescription medicines increased 7.4%, with some of the division's businesses showing recovery from COVID-19 headwinds.

The company said it expects the price of glyphosate, the active ingredient in its Roundup weedkiller, to come down in H2 after surging by ~250% according to some retailers' estimates due to shortages from supply chain issues and weather-related production delays last year.

For FY 2022, Bayer expects sales of ~€46B, EBITDA of ~€12B and free cash flow of €2B-€2.5B after deducting settlement payments; core EPS is seen at ~€7.00, and the company plans to maintain its dividend at €2.00.

Bayer is prepared from any outcome from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Roundup Hardeman case, CEO Werner Baumann said on the earnings conference call.

