Ambarella plunges 30% on supply issues, but Baird says fundamentals 'intact'

Mar. 01, 2022 1:29 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)SSNLF, NXPI, SWKSBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Automotive technology concept. ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems). ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control).

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares plunged on Tuesday after the semiconductor company issued underwhelming guidance, though investment firm Baird said the company's fundamentals were sill intact.

Analyst Tristan Gerra reiterated the firm's $200 price target and outperform rating on Ambarella (AMBA), noting that supply issues from Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), along with difficult comparisons and "some inventory rebalancing" from some of its customers should lead to two more quarters of "flattish revenue."

However, there should be a "significant rebound" in the second-half, due in part to the ramp of CV5 and "strong automotive-related revenue momentum."

"Attractive entry point opportunity at current levels as near-term uncertainties will pave way to significant revenue recovery in [the second-half]," Gerra wrote in a note to clients.

Ambarella (AMBA) shares were down 31% to $96.40 on heavy volume on Tuesday.

In addition, Gerra noted that the company's first-quarter guidance, with sales expected to be between $88.5 million and $91.5 million was in line with the firm's estimate, even if it was below the $90.9 million that Wall Street analysts were expecting.

Last month, Wells Fargo said Ambarella (AMBA), along with NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and a number of other semiconductor stocks could outperform the broader industry as chip inventory levels rise later this year.

