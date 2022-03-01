Pilgrim's Pride gains after CNBC commentator highlights unusual call activity

Mar. 01, 2022 1:28 PM ETPilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Concerns Of New Avian Flu Strain Hits Texas Poultry

  • Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) ticked up 1.2% after a CNBC commentator highlight some bullish call buying for the chicken producer.
  • CNBC commentator Jon Najarian highlighted some "big activity" with 10,000 of the September $25 calls.
  • Last month Brazilian meatpacker JBS withdrew withdrew its offer to buy the remainder of the company it didn't already own, sending the shares tumbling 14% on Feb. 18. After initially bidding $26.50/share in August, JBS agreed to increase its offer to $28.50 in November.
  • JBS already owned an 80.21% stake in Pilgrim's Pride, which the meatpacker purchased in 2009.
  • Also see, Pilgrim's Pride raised to buy equivalent at Stephens as shares plunge after JBS walks away.
