Marvel series leave Netflix, head for Disney+ March 16

Mar. 01, 2022 1:36 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), NFLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments

Marvel Studios" Avengers: Infinity War Screening At Fox Theatre

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

The fate is set for Marvel's former Netflix (NFLX -2.1%) series in key Western markets: They're headed to Disney+ (DIS -3%) March 16 - and that marks a step-up from Disney's family-friendly brand as it includes TV content rated for mature audiences.

Disney will take the opportunity to update parental controls on Disney+ in the U.S., as well as Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Early (and more adult-focused) Marvel TV series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Defenders, Luke Cage and Iron Fist departed Netflix as of today, a move previously reported.

The fate of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Netflix had been uncertain, but it's off the service and also moving to Disney+ March 16.

Disney's move to more mature content on its name-brand service comes after investors have raised questions about how the company can best absorb its "general entertainment" content - particularly including a wide number of non-family-oriented media assets acquired from Fox.

The change to parental controls in the U.S. echoes a move Disney had already made internationally: In Europe/Middle East/Africa, Disney+ includes a Star banner that features adult-focused entertainment from brands including FX, Hulu and other Disney brands.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.