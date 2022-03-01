The fate is set for Marvel's former Netflix (NFLX -2.1%) series in key Western markets: They're headed to Disney+ (DIS -3%) March 16 - and that marks a step-up from Disney's family-friendly brand as it includes TV content rated for mature audiences.

Disney will take the opportunity to update parental controls on Disney+ in the U.S., as well as Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

Early (and more adult-focused) Marvel TV series including Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Defenders, Luke Cage and Iron Fist departed Netflix as of today, a move previously reported.

The fate of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on Netflix had been uncertain, but it's off the service and also moving to Disney+ March 16.

Disney's move to more mature content on its name-brand service comes after investors have raised questions about how the company can best absorb its "general entertainment" content - particularly including a wide number of non-family-oriented media assets acquired from Fox.

The change to parental controls in the U.S. echoes a move Disney had already made internationally: In Europe/Middle East/Africa, Disney+ includes a Star banner that features adult-focused entertainment from brands including FX, Hulu and other Disney brands.