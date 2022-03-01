Charles Schwab stock slides 9% amid weak financials sector, lower bond yields

Mar. 01, 2022 1:44 PM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)IBKR, HOOD, XLFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • While most financial stocks are weak in Tuesday trading, given the decline in bond yields due to uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock skids down 9.1% in midafternoon NY time.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield dropped almost 13 basis points to 1.70% in Tuesday trading.
  • Other online brokers also fall, but not as much, with Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) down 4.6% and Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) slipping 3.4%.
  • Over the past year, though, Schwab (SCHW) has fared better than IBKR, HOOD, XLF (XLF -4.3%), and the S&P 500.
  • While the stock is 20% below its 52-week high of $96.24 reached on Feb. 9, it's still 7.9% higher than its 200-day simple moving average. And Schwab (SCHW) is only 0.1% below its 100D SMA.
  • Earlier today, the company filed for a potential offering of floating rate and other senior notes due 2027 and 2032. It didn't provide an expected size for the offering.
  • In January, Schwab (SCHW) stock weakened after Q4 earnings and revenue missed consensus estimates.
