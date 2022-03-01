Hostess Brands rides higher after strong earnings, long-term guidance

Hostess Brands (TWNK +3.3%) rallied after the food company topped estimates with its Q4 earnings report and issued long-term guidance ahead of the company's Investor Day event.

The updated financial targets from Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) as part of the company's new long-term growth algorithm include a view of organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits, adjusted EBITDA growth of 5% to 7% and earnings per share growth of 7% to 9%.

Morgan Stanley remained bullish after sizing up the Hostess Brands (TWNK) report.

"It was encouraging to see TWNK report a healthy 4Q and guidance above the Street, especially given today’s inflationary environment (inflation was +DD in 2H21) and management’s general desire to be conservative. We were particularly heartened that the company gained share in all channels for the first time since at least 2019 (with major share gains in C-stores and drug stores, where higher-margin single-serve items are more prevalent)."

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Jefferies raised the price target on Hostess Brands (TWNK) to $26 from $23.

Dig into more details on the Hostess Brands' long-term strategic vision being presented today.