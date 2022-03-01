WWE, A&E expand content deal with hours of new programming
Mar. 01, 2022 2:01 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +0.3%) has expanded a partnership with A&E with a multi-year renewal calling for more than 130 new hours of WWE-themed series and specials.
- A&E - co-owned by Hearst and Disney (DIS -2.5%) - will add 35 new episodes of its Biography series titled Biography: WWE Legends, which last year made Biography A&E's most-watched series.
- It's also starting production on 24 new episodes of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. And it's ordered 40 hours of a new series expected to be called WWE Rivals.
- The programming will air exclusively on A&E platforms, distributed worldwide by A&E Networks.