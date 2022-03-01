WWE, A&E expand content deal with hours of new programming

Mar. 01, 2022 2:01 PM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE), DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

WWE SummerSlam 2015

JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +0.3%) has expanded a partnership with A&E with a multi-year renewal calling for more than 130 new hours of WWE-themed series and specials.
  • A&E - co-owned by Hearst and Disney (DIS -2.5%) - will add 35 new episodes of its Biography series titled Biography: WWE Legends, which last year made Biography A&E's most-watched series.
  • It's also starting production on 24 new episodes of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures. And it's ordered 40 hours of a new series expected to be called WWE Rivals.
  • The programming will air exclusively on A&E platforms, distributed worldwide by A&E Networks.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.