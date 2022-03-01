Matterport shares rise 4% as 3D software maker crawls back from 52-week-low

  • Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) shares rose by more than 4%, Tuesday, as the 3D digital technology company took some tentative steps to come back from recently hitting a 52-week-low.
  • There was little major news affecting Matterport's (MTTR) share price on Tuesday. Matterport (MTTR) said app developers AgentRelay and Boost3D were using its technology to create virtual 3D experiences for real estate clients. The company saw 7.5 million shares exchanged in late trading, and normally averages 11.5 million shares exchanged on a daily basis.
  • Matterport (MTTR) has found the going rough this year, as its shares have fallen more than 62% over the past two months.
  • In February, Matterport (MTTR) reported quarterly results that were mildly upbeat, and failed to ignite investors' enthusiasm. Last week, the Matterport (MTTR) fell to a 52-week-low of $5.71 a share, and lost ground with other software stocks ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
