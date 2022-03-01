Wolfe Research: Don't buy the bounce amid lingering uncertainty

Wolfe Research warned investors that continued uncertainty surrounding Russia and the Federal Reserve will give the stock market a lingering "downside bias," despite the massive bounce seen last week.

The firm said the Nasdaq's 7% intraday swing that took place last Thursday represented a "buy the war" narrative as Russia followed through on its long-standing threat to invade Ukraine. Wolfe noted that this played into the conventional wisdom that markets fall ahead of military encounters and see buying as the conflict breaks out.

However, Wolfe argued against this view, saying the 7% pop didn't change the overall trend in the market. Rather, the firm remains cautious in the near term, saying that it favors value stocks during the time of uncertainty.

Taking a longer view, Wolfe added that the Fed remains the main challenge for the stock market in the foreseeable future.

"We continue to believe that rising inflation and uncertainty around future Fed policy actions has been the primary source of this year's drawdown," the firm noted.

Meanwhile, Wolfe predicted that the Ukraine conflict would play into stagflationary pressures by pushing energy prices higher and by raising risks about other geopolitical hotspots, specifically China's intentions towards Taiwan.

Looking ahead, the company advised a defensive stance until geopolitical tensions stabilize, credit spreads remain in check and inflation shows signs of slowing down. Wolfe is also looking for clear signals that technicals have become washed out, economic growth looks solid and corporate earnings consistently top expectations.

Supporting Wolfe's point, stocks have lost some steam this week following last week's late rally. The major averages fell in Tuesday's intraday trading amid ongoing headlines out of Ukraine.