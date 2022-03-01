Stoxx set to pull 61 Russian companies from its indices - FT
Mar. 01, 2022 2:20 PM ETPublic Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY), SBRCYLUKFY, AERZY, UNRIF, LUKOY, AKSJF, OGZPYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Stoxx, which operates Deutsche Boerse's Qontigo indices, plans to remove 61 Russian companies from its indices, the Financial Timesreports, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
- The list of companies includes Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY -10.9%) (OTCPK:GZPFY +5.4%), Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY +11.2%) (OTCPK:AKSJF), Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY -24.5%) (OTCPK:LUKFY), Rusal (OTC:UNRIF) and Aeroflot (OTCPK:AERZY). Overseas-listed American and global depositary receipts of Aeroflot, Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), and X5 Retail are also set to taken out of the indices on March 18.
- The deletions will apply to the Stoxx Eastern Europe 50, which includes 15 Russian stocks, and Stoxx Global 3000.
- The Moscow Stock Exchange remained closed for a second day after Russia's central bank prohibited foreign investors from selling Russian securities.