Activist Engaged Capital nominates two directors at Quotient Technology
Mar. 01, 2022 2:27 PM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Activist hedge fund Engaged Capital nominated two directors for Coupons.com owner Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT).
- Engaged Capital, which has a 6.5% stake in the company, nominated Christopher B. Hetrick and Matthew O’Grady to the board, according to a 13D filing. Quotient shares fell 1.2%.
- The news comes after Bloomberg reported in November that the parent of Coupons.com was said to be targeted by Engaged Capital. Engaged Capital, run by Glenn Welling, confirmed at the time it sent a letter to Quotient (QUOT) and criticized the company for it's corporate governance.
- In January, Engaged Capital warned Quotient (QUOT) that it shouldn't pursue a potential share sale. Engaged said it has learned that the Quotient's CEO Steven Boal has allegedly reached out to third parties regarding the sale of 19.9% of the company outstanding shares. The investor claimed that a share sale would be an effort at vote buying ahead of a likely proxy contest.