Honda Motors total U.S. sales down 20.6% in February
Mar. 01, 2022 2:30 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)HNDAFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Honda (HMC -2.5%) reports U.S. total sales slipped 20.6% Y/Y to 84,394 units in February, but on YTD basis declined 20.3%.
- Multiple supply issues and Winter Storm Landon disrupt progress in improving vehicle inventory.
- Car sales -11.2 Y/Y and trucks sales -25.3% Y/Y for the month.
- Sales in the Honda division fell 20.8% Y/Y to 75,095 units in February: Cars -10.8% Y/Y and Trucks -26% Y/Y.
- Acura sales for the month -19.5% Y/Y to 9,299 units: Cars -16% and Trucks -20.6%.
- HR-V reports strong sales record with growth of 63.1% Y/Y.
- Electrified vehicles sales dropped 18.9% Y/Y to 6,489 units.