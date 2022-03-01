Honda Motors total U.S. sales down 20.6% in February

Honda Motor Co. Logo and Sign. Honda Manufactures Among the Most Reliable Cars in the World I

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Honda (HMC -2.5%) reports U.S. total sales slipped 20.6% Y/Y to 84,394 units in February, but on YTD basis declined 20.3%.
  • Multiple supply issues and Winter Storm Landon disrupt progress in improving vehicle inventory.
  • Car sales -11.2 Y/Y and trucks sales -25.3% Y/Y for the month.
  • Sales in the Honda division fell 20.8% Y/Y to 75,095 units in February: Cars -10.8% Y/Y and Trucks -26% Y/Y.
  • Acura sales for the month -19.5% Y/Y to 9,299 units: Cars -16% and Trucks -20.6%.
  • HR-V reports strong sales record with growth of 63.1% Y/Y.
  • Electrified vehicles sales dropped 18.9% Y/Y to 6,489 units.
