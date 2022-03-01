The shares of U.S. Cannabis player, Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF -10.0%) have lost sharply on Tuesday to reach the lowest level since July 2020 amid concerns over U.S. sanctions due to Russian links of its two largest shareholders.

The Ukraine conflict has led many western countries, including the U.S. to impose sanctions on Russia and several Russian citizens.

However, issuing a media statement on Friday, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) said that the company or its two largest shareholders, Boris Jordan and Andrei Blokh, could not be subject to U.S. economic sanctions amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“U.S. citizens, whether they hold other passports or not, are not subject to and cannot be subject to, U.S. economic sanctions,” the company said, adding, “Curaleaf, as an American company, is also not subject to and cannot be subject to, U.S. economic sanctions.”

The largest shareholder and Executive Chairman, Jordan is an American citizen and “has never been, a citizen of any other country,” Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) noted. However, the company admitted that Jordan has spent several years working in Russia and has business interests in the country.

Meanwhile, the second-largest shareholder, Blokh, holds a Russian passport, but he “is not active in the company,” Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) reassured.

“The substantial majority of our shares are owned by the retail investor community and institutional investors,” it said.

However, Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) has extended losses for the eighth straight session on Tuesday to well underperform the broader cannabis industry over the past five days, as shown in this graph.