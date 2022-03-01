Lordstown Motors is higher after GM sells its stake

Lordstown Motors (RIDE +4.1%) was one of the few electric vehicle stocks showing a gain on Tuesday afternoon as investors continue to digest the company's Q4 earnings report and disclosure that General Motors (GM -4.6%) sold its small stake.

GM spokesman Jim Cain confirmed that the automaker sold its 7.5M Class A shares as a way to help facilitate the sale of the former GM plant in Northeast Ohio used by Lordstown.

On the earnings front, Lordstown's Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) production is still being analyzed by investors and analysts.

RIDE on strategy: "We'll undertake limited production this year, balancing the importance of getting the Endurance into customers’ hands with the need to manage their balance sheet as their bill of material costs at launch will be significantly higher than our anticipated selling price. Our BOM will improve over time as the benefits of our tooling, moving from prototype to production suppliers, the Foxconn transaction and other initiatives kick in. As a result, at least initially, we’re focused on selling vehicles to a relatively small number of strategically partners who offer the best opportunities for long-term relationships. While the exact number of vehicles we produce will depend on several factors, including the timing of our BOM cost reduction actions, and future financings, I would expect production to be limited to about 500 units in 2022 and up to 2,500 units in 2023."

