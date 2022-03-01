Fed's Bostic: U.S. will be hard pressed to keep inflation below 3% this year

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday the U.S. will be hard pressed to keep inflation below 3%, he said during a virtual speech.

Bostic, who's in favor of hiking interest rates, said the Fed's transition to hawkish monetary policy will result in a steady return of inflation to its 2% average target. But if inflation continues to surprise to the upside, "I am open to four quarter point rises this year." Meanwhile, headline consumer price inflation jumped 7.5% Y/Y in January, marking a 40-year high. PCE inflation, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, in January rose a staggering 5.2%.

As always, data is a top priority for the Fed. "Everything is on the table if the facts show to the necessity for more frequent rate rises or increases in larger increments than a quarter point," Bostic added. And with U.S. crude oil futures surging to the highest since 2014 amid a geopolitical crisis, Bostic emphasized there's "going to be significant upward pressure on energy prices," which could weigh on the current inflation swoon.

While the U.S. unemployment rate is at 4%, Bostic said the "state of the labor market is sending a strong signal that the U.S. economy can stand on its own without the assistance of the central bank." On the other hand, the number of job openings in December remain near record highs at 10.92M vs. 6.73M in Dec. 2019 (pre-pandemic era).

On Monday, Bostic said he wants the Fed to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points at the FOMC's March 16 meeting.