Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares rose after it reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations.

The Marc Benioff-led company said it earned 84 cents a share on $7.33 billion in revenue. A consensus of Wall Street analysts expected Salesforce to post a profit of 75 cents a share for the quarter and $7.24 billion in sales.

Salesforce (CRM) also raised its expectations for fiscal 2023, saying it now expects to earn between 93 and 94 cents per share for the first-quarter, with revenue coming in between $7.37 billion and $7.38 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1 per share on $7.27 billion in sales.

For the full-year, Salesforce (CRM) now expects revenue to be between $32 billion and $32.1 billion and earnings per share to come in between $4.62 and $4.64 per share.

It also boosted operating margin guidance for the full-year to 3.6%, with non-GAAP operating margins expected to be approximately 20%.

Salesforce (CRM) shares jumped more than 5% to $219.95 in after-hours trading.

The company will hold a conference call at 5 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Earlier this month, Salesforce (CRM) was listed as one of the stocks retail investors have purchased the most since January 2019, coming in at 21 out of 30.