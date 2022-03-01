Vaalco Energy (EGY +4.3%) rallies to a new 52-week high after saying it will replace the existing floating production, storage and offloading unit with a floating storage and offloading vessel for the Etame field offshore Gabon.

Vaalco said it expects field reconfiguration activities will begin in March as planned, after the Cap Diamant crude tanker that is being re-engineered as the new FSO arrived at a shipyard in Bahrain in recent days for final modifications and certifications; the vessel is expected to begin sea trials in late June before being mobilized to Gabon.

The company said the new FSO will reduce storage and offloading costs by nearly 50%, increase effective capacity for storage by more than 50%, and lead to an extension of the economic field life, resulting in a corresponding increase in recovery and reserves at Etame, compared to the current FPSO agreement.

Current total field level capital conversion estimates are $40M-$50M gross, or $26M-$32M net to Vaalco, with capital investment expected to save $20M-$25M/year gross, or $13M-$16M net to Vaalco, in operational costs through 2030.

Vaalco said recently that it completed the Etame 8H-ST development well offshore Gabon, which produced 7,550 bbl/day during Q4.