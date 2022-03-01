Sony unites anime efforts, merging Funimation into Crunchyroll
Mar. 01, 2022 3:18 PM ETSony Group Corporation (SONY)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Sony (SONY -1.2%) is consolidating its anime streaming content under the Crunchyroll brand, merging that service with its former rival Funimation and saying that future new series will appear exclusively on Crunchyroll.
- It brings more than 1,600 hours of content from more than 50 new Funimation titles to Crunchyroll. Funimation will only continue to add new episodes of current series.
- Funimation Global Group LLC will now operate as Crunchyroll LLC, and a rebranding is underway worldwide.
- Meanwhile, Sony says it's not raising Crunchyroll prices for the moment. Ad-free subscriptions come for $7.99/month (Fan Tier); $9.99/month (Mega Fan); and $14.99/month (Ultimate Fan).
- Sony had paid $1.175 billion in cash to acquire Crunchyroll from AT&T in August 2021.