Subaru of America February sales decline 7.1%
Mar. 01, 2022 3:36 PM ETSubaru Corporation (FUJHY), FUJHFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY -1.3%) reported a decline of 7.1% Y/Y in February sales to 44,866 vehicles as the semiconductor shortage and supply chain issues continue to persist.
- On sequential basis, it compares with sales volume of 44,158 units as reported for January.
- Models in the spotlight: Crosstrek was a top performer of the month, up 35.4% to 14,476 units; Ascent sales increased 12.2% to 5,181; Outback sales down 31.8% Y/Y to 8,637; Legacy declined 36.6% to 1,417 units. Forester down 16.5% to 11,255; and Impreza rose 30% to 3,520 units.
- "Our retailers are continuing an impressive streak of sales efficiency records despite supply chain challenges," said Jeff Walters, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Enthusiasm for Subaru vehicles remains high. Crosstrek had its best February ever, and reservations surpassed all expectations for our newest carline, the Subaru Solterra EV, with a lengthy waiting list."