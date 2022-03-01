Novavax (NVAX +0.3%) is set to close higher on Tuesday for the fourth straight session as Wall Street cheers the outlook for its COVID-19 vaccine despite lower-than-expected financials posted by the Maryland-based biotech yesterday.

Named NVX-CoV2373, the protein-based vaccine has been cleared by more than a dozen regulatory agencies worldwide, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Raising his vaccine delivery target to higher-income nations, and also with a better per-dose pricing outlook NVX-CoV2373, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles C. Duncan has raised the price target for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) to $189 from $174 per share to imply a premium of ~127% to the last close.

Meanwhile, Cowen, which has an Outperform recommendation, cites the company’s COVID-19 vaccine as well as its experimental influenza vaccine to highlight the buying opportunity in the stock, which has lost more than 40% in the year so far.

“….the current valuation appears to discount nearly all future sales from Novavax’s Covid vaccine or their seasonal influenza vaccine NanoFlu, which we believe offers an attractive entry point at these levels,” the firm wrote.

However, JPMorgan predicts that concerns on vaccine oversupply through 2023 could weigh on Novavax (NVAX) shares. The analyst has trimmed the price target to $182 from $209 to indicate a premium of ~118%.

Currently, the Buy ratings on Novavax (NVAX) outnumber its Hold ratings on Wall Street.