Gold hits best finish in 13 months as Russia's war sparks safe haven strength

Gold futures spiked to their highest settlement in more than a year, as Russia's assault on Ukraine's largest cities drives demand for safe-haven gold and as the 10-year Treasury yield tumbles 15 bps to ~1.68%.

April Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closed +2.3% at $1,943.80/oz, the best settlement for most-active contract since January 2021, after prices jumped nearly 6% in February for the largest monthly gain May.

Gold miners trade broadly higher, including NEM +4.3%, GOLD +3.9%, AUY +5.7%, KGC +3.8%, AU +6.4%, AEM +4.7%, HMY +13.6%, GFI +3.3%, BTG +3.9%, AGI +5%.

Meanwhile, May silver (XAGUSD:CUR) ended +4.8% at $25.54/oz, after ending February with an 8.8% monthly rise and closing Monday at its highest settlement since August.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, NUGT, PHYS, GDX, SLV, SIL, SIVR, PSLV

"Bond yields have fallen as prices have recovered on safe-haven flows and with some investors reducing their expectations about aggressive tightening from central banks," Think Markets analyst Fawad Razaqzada says, adding that he expects gold to rise "well north of $2,000."

"It appears unlikely that there will be a solution for the conflict anytime soon, with the probability of an escalation in the intensity of the fighting over the next few days, which could create scope for further spikes in gold prices," ActivTrades analyst Ricardo Evangelista tells MarketWatch.

Palladium prices also continue to spike as supplies from top producer Russia face increased risk of disruption.