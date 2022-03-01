Rimini Street ropes in tech marketing veteran Jeff Spicer as marketing chief
Mar. 01, 2022 4:04 PM ETRMNIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) appointed technology marketing veteran Jeff Spicer as EVP and chief marketing officer (CMO).
- The former Oracle, IBM and VMWare marketing executive will lead RMNI's global marketing as it expands client-centric services to support its goal of $1B in annual revenue by 2026.
- Spicer most recently served as CMO at Yellowbrick Data.
- Prior to Yellowbrick Data, Spicer held CMO roles at Green Dot and IBM Analytics. Earlier, Spicer was VP of digital, brand, and events marketing at VMWare and spent over 14 years at Oracle, where he last held the position of VP of brand.