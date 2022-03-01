Ross Stores GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.06, revenue of $5.02B beats by $70M

Mar. 01, 2022 4:04 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Ross Stores press release (NASDAQ:ROST): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $5.02B (+18.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Comparable store sales up 9% versus the same period in 2019.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: CEO Barbara Rentler said “For the 52 weeks ending January 28, 2023, comparable store sales are forecast to be flat to up 3% versus a 13% gain in fiscal 2021. Earnings per share for fiscal 2022 are projected to be $4.71 to $5.12 compared to $4.87 in the prior year. This guidance reflects our expectation for sales and profitability to improve as we move through the year.”
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: “While we hope to do better, given the aforementioned stimulus benefits and strong pent-up demand early last year, we are forecasting comparable store sales to be down 2% to down 4% on top of a 13% gain for the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021. Earnings per share for the 2022 first quarter are projected to be $0.93 to $0.99 versus $1.34 in the prior year period, as we face larger headwinds from higher freight and wage costs early in the year.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.