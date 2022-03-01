Ross Stores GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.06, revenue of $5.02B beats by $70M
Mar. 01, 2022 4:04 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ross Stores press release (NASDAQ:ROST): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.04 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $5.02B (+18.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Comparable store sales up 9% versus the same period in 2019.
- FY 2022 Guidance: CEO Barbara Rentler said “For the 52 weeks ending January 28, 2023, comparable store sales are forecast to be flat to up 3% versus a 13% gain in fiscal 2021. Earnings per share for fiscal 2022 are projected to be $4.71 to $5.12 compared to $4.87 in the prior year. This guidance reflects our expectation for sales and profitability to improve as we move through the year.”
- Q1 2022 Guidance: “While we hope to do better, given the aforementioned stimulus benefits and strong pent-up demand early last year, we are forecasting comparable store sales to be down 2% to down 4% on top of a 13% gain for the 13 weeks ended May 1, 2021. Earnings per share for the 2022 first quarter are projected to be $0.93 to $0.99 versus $1.34 in the prior year period, as we face larger headwinds from higher freight and wage costs early in the year.”