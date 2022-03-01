Interactive Brokers February DARTs slip 5% from previous month
Mar. 01, 2022 4:06 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) daily average revenue trades in February fell 5% from January and were down 32% from a year ago.
- The company had 1.76M client accounts, 2% higher than January and 39% higher from a year ago.
- Ending client equity balances of $348.5B edged down 1% from the prior month and increased 6% from February 2021.
- Ending client margin loan balances of $49.2B slipped 2% from the prior month and were 17% higher from a year ago.
- Ending client credit balances of $89.2B, including $2.2B in insured bank deposit sweeps, were about even with January and 5% higher then February 2021.
- Average commission per cleared commissionable order was $2.51 including exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees, up from $2.37 in December 2021.
- Previously, Interactive Brokers reported 18% M/M growth in January DARTs