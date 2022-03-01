Interactive Brokers February DARTs slip 5% from previous month

Mar. 01, 2022 4:06 PM ETInteractive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Hand of businessman drawing graphs growth of business, planning and strategy on modern virtual interface screen.

ipopba/iStock via Getty Images

  • Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) daily average revenue trades in February fell 5% from January and were down 32% from a year ago.
  • The company had 1.76M client accounts, 2% higher than January and 39% higher from a year ago.
  • Ending client equity balances of $348.5B edged down 1% from the prior month and increased 6% from February 2021.
  • Ending client margin loan balances of $49.2B slipped 2% from the prior month and were 17% higher from a year ago.
  • Ending client credit balances of $89.2B, including $2.2B in insured bank deposit sweeps, were about even with January and 5% higher then February 2021.
  • Average commission per cleared commissionable order was $2.51 including exchange, clearing, and regulatory fees, up from $2.37 in December 2021.
  • Previously, Interactive Brokers reported 18% M/M growth in January DARTs
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.