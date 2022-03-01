Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.07, revenue of $6.96B misses by $60M

Mar. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise press release (NYSE:HPE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $6.96B (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
  • Outlook: Reiterates fiscal 2022 revenue growth of 3-4% adjusted for currency
  • Second quarter Fiscal 2022: Estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.26 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.49 vs., consensus of $0.45
  • Fiscal 2022: Raises both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.36 to $1.50 and $2.03 to $2.17, respectively
  • Fiscal 2022 free cash flow: Reiterates free cash flow guidance to be in the range of $1.8 to $2.0 billion
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.