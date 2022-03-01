Hewlett Packard Enterprise Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.07, revenue of $6.96B misses by $60M
Mar. 01, 2022 4:08 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise press release (NYSE:HPE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $6.96B (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $60M.
- Outlook: Reiterates fiscal 2022 revenue growth of 3-4% adjusted for currency
- Second quarter Fiscal 2022: Estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.26 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.49 vs., consensus of $0.45
- Fiscal 2022: Raises both GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.36 to $1.50 and $2.03 to $2.17, respectively
- Fiscal 2022 free cash flow: Reiterates free cash flow guidance to be in the range of $1.8 to $2.0 billion