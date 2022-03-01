Inovio Pharmaceuticals GAAP EPS of -$1.45 misses by $0.19, revenue of $1.77M beats by $0.31M
Mar. 01, 2022 4:11 PM ETInovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:INO): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.45 misses by $0.19.
- Revenue of $1.77M (-76.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.31M.
- Shares -5.56%.
- As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $401.3 million compared to $411.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
- Completed enrollment of REVEAL2, our second global Phase 3 clinical trial of VGX-3100 for cervical pre-cancer.
- Completed enrollment of Phase 1/2 trial of INO-3107, INOVIO's orphan drug designation therapeutic candidate for the treatment of Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis.