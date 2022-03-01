Roadside-assistance co. Urgently said in deal talks with SPAC Graf Acquisition IV
- Roadside-assistance co. Urgently is said to have held talks to go public through a deal with Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:GFOR).
- A deal would include a PIPE that could value the combined company at more than $700M, according to a Bloomberg report. Talks could still fall apart as a deal hasn't been finalized.
- Urgently announced in December that it secured $75M in debt financing from certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management Onex Credit and Whitebox Advisors. The company combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance for brands across the automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused industries.
- Graf Acquisition IV (GFOR) is as SPAC vehicle of SPAC financier James Graf, who has launched other SPACs including a Graf SPAC that took auto-sensor maker Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) public in 2018.