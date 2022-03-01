Roadside-assistance co. Urgently said in deal talks with SPAC Graf Acquisition IV

Mar. 01, 2022 4:13 PM ETVLDRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Mature mechanic explaining to female customer everything he wrote on report giving her roadside assistance

Hispanolistic/E+ via Getty Images

  • Roadside-assistance co. Urgently is said to have held talks to go public through a deal with Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE:GFOR).
  • A deal would include a PIPE that could value the combined company at more than $700M, according to a Bloomberg report. Talks could still fall apart as a deal hasn't been finalized.
  • Urgently announced in December that it secured $75M in debt financing from certain funds managed by Highbridge Capital Management Onex Credit and Whitebox Advisors. The company combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to power roadside assistance for brands across the automotive, insurance, telematics and other transportation-focused industries.
  • Graf Acquisition IV (GFOR) is as SPAC vehicle of SPAC financier James Graf, who has launched other SPACs including a Graf SPAC that took auto-sensor maker Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) public in 2018.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.