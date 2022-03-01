Big 5 Sporting Goods GAAP EPS of $0.89, revenue of $273.36M
Mar. 01, 2022 4:13 PM ETBig 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Big 5 Sporting Goods press release (NASDAQ:BGFV): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.89.
- Revenue of $273.36M (-5.9% Y/Y).
- Same store sales increased 0.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Shares -2%.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: For the fiscal 2022 first quarter, the Company expects same store sales to decrease 10% to 13% compared to the fiscal 2021 first quarter, with earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.30 to $0.40. This compares to a same store sales increase of 31.8% and record first quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.96 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which included a previously reported net benefit of $0.06 per diluted share.