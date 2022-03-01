Big 5 Sporting Goods GAAP EPS of $0.89, revenue of $273.36M

  • Big 5 Sporting Goods press release (NASDAQ:BGFV): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.89.
  • Revenue of $273.36M (-5.9% Y/Y).
  • Same store sales increased 0.2% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Shares -2%.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: For the fiscal 2022 first quarter, the Company expects same store sales to decrease 10% to 13% compared to the fiscal 2021 first quarter, with earnings per diluted share in the range of $0.30 to $0.40. This compares to a same store sales increase of 31.8% and record first quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.96 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which included a previously reported net benefit of $0.06 per diluted share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.