Bionano Genomics reports Q4 results
Mar. 01, 2022 4:14 PM ET
- Bionano Genomics press release (NASDAQ:BNGO): Q4 Net Loss -$22.95M, compared to -$11.73M in Q4 2020.
- Revenue of $6.3M beats by $0.45M.
- Revenue was $18.0 million for the full year and $6.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing 111% and 58% increases over the corresponding periods of 2020.
- 2022 Financial Guidance:
- Bionano expects full year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $24 million to $27 million, which would represent a range of 33% to 50% growth over full year 2021 revenue.
- Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $24.46M.