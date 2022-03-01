The world's largest company has decided that it doesn't want to do any business in Russia following Moscow's brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) said Tuesday that it has stopped taking online orders on its digital storefront in Russia, and that it has put a halt on exports to its channel partners in the country. According to a report from CNET, Apple (AAPL) said it is "deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and [it] stand[s] with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence."

Apple (AAPL) said in a statement obtained by CNET that in addition to pausing all product sales in Russia, it is limiting the use of Apple Pay in and other services in the country, it is no longer making the apps of Russian news services RT News and Sputnik available to download from the App Store outside of Russia, and it has disabled traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine.

Apple's (AAPL) moves come as several major tech companies have taken steps to cut off business with Russia amid the growing worldwide condemnation of the unprovoked war launched against Ukraine last week.

Among the companies that have commented on putting a halt to sales in Russia is memory chipmaker Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), which said it halted all sales of its products to Russia and Ukraine as of Feb. 24. A Micron (MU) spokesperson said the chipmaker was complying "with all export control regulations and economic sanctions applicable" to its business.