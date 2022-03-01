Jazz Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beats by $0.58, revenue of $896.73M beats by $30.02M

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:JAZZ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beats by $0.58.
  • Revenue of $896.73M (+34.7% Y/Y) beats by $30.02M.
  • Growing and durable commercial franchises drove 2021 total revenues of $3.1 billion; 31% increase compared to 2020
  • Significant deleveraging accomplished following GW acquisition:
  • Net leverage ratio at 4.1x as of December 31, 2021 0.8x. improvement in 8 months following close of GW transaction
  • On-track for target of less than 3.5x by the end of 2022.
  • Meaningful top- and bottom-line growth expected with 2022 total revenue guidance of $3.46 to $3.66 billion.
