Jazz Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beats by $0.58, revenue of $896.73M beats by $30.02M
Mar. 01, 2022 4:17 PM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:JAZZ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.21 beats by $0.58.
- Revenue of $896.73M (+34.7% Y/Y) beats by $30.02M.
- Shares -1.05%.
- Growing and durable commercial franchises drove 2021 total revenues of $3.1 billion; 31% increase compared to 2020
- Significant deleveraging accomplished following GW acquisition:
- Net leverage ratio at 4.1x as of December 31, 2021 0.8x. improvement in 8 months following close of GW transaction
- On-track for target of less than 3.5x by the end of 2022.
- Meaningful top- and bottom-line growth expected with 2022 total revenue guidance of $3.46 to $3.66 billion.