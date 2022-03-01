Verisk acquires Opta, expands footprint in Canada
Mar. 01, 2022 4:19 PM ETVRSKBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Verisk (NASDAQ:VRSK) acquired Opta, Canadian provider of property intelligence and technology solutions.
- The acquisition further expands VRSK's footprint in Canada and supports Opta in reshaping risk management with valuable business intelligence.
- VRSK and Opta’s advanced technology will further fuel efforts to help customers improve operational efficiencies by delivering unique data assets via long-term integration with customer workflows.
- Opta joining VRSK will leverage complementary technology and services that enable customers, such as insurers and other financial services companies, to better inform their decision making and increase efficiency of their operations.
- Opta joins Verisk’s insurance ecosystem featuring a range of solutions for rating, underwriting, policy administration, claims, exposure management and reinsurance.
- Opta has been providing services to the Canadian insurance industry for over a century and is currently owned by SCM Insurance Services, which is a Warburg Pincus and TorQuest Partners portfolio firm.