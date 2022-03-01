Dutch Bros. commits to 125 new shops with consumer interest strong

Dutch Bros. (NYSE:BROS) reported unit growth accelerated to 98 new shop openings in Q4, revenue grew 52.1% and same shop sales increased 8.4%.

Company-operated shops revenue increased 66.1% during the quarter to $114.2M. System same shop sales grew 10.1% vs. last year and 15.3% on a two-year basis. Company-operated same shop sales grew 11.5% vs. last year and 17.3% on a two-year basis.

Looking, the coffee chain retailer said it has committed to opening at least 125 new shops, supported by a robust pipeline and strong consumer acceptance of Dutch Bros.

Shares of Dutch Bros. (BROS) fell 6.84% following the earnings release after a 1.43% drop in the regular session. BROS trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.