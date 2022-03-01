Nordstrom GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23, revenue of $4.49B beats by $130M
- Nordstrom press release (NYSE:JWN): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23.
- Revenue of $4.49B (+23.0% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
- Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 38 percent increased 500 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2020.
- EBIT was $299 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million during the same period in fiscal 2020.
- FISCAL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK:
- Revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 5 to 7 percent versus fiscal 2021.
- Earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.50, excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any
- EBIT margin of 5.6 to 6.0 percent of sales.
- Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $1.99
- Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $15.16B