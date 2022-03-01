Nordstrom GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23, revenue of $4.49B beats by $130M

Mar. 01, 2022 4:22 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Nordstrom press release (NYSE:JWN): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.23.
  • Revenue of $4.49B (+23.0% Y/Y) beats by $130M.
  • Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, of 38 percent increased 500 basis points compared with the same period in fiscal 2020.
  • EBIT was $299 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $30 million during the same period in fiscal 2020.
  • FISCAL YEAR 2022 OUTLOOK:
  • Revenue growth, including retail sales and credit card revenues, of 5 to 7 percent versus fiscal 2021.
  • Earnings per share of $3.15 to $3.50, excluding the impact of share repurchase activity, if any
  • EBIT margin of 5.6 to 6.0 percent of sales.
    • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is $1.99
    • Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $15.16B
